Google Combats 'Review Bombing' on McDonald's After High-Profile Arrest
Google removed derogatory reviews targeting McDonald's after the arrest of a murder suspect at its Altoona restaurant. The incident highlighted 'review bombing,’ where negative feedback is fueled by unrelated events. The reviews surfaced following the arrest of Luigi Mangione, implicated in the murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson.
In a swift move, Google on Monday eradicated derogatory reviews about McDonald's after the arrest of a suspect in the murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, who was nabbed at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
The company faced a surge in negative reviews known as 'review bombing.' This phenomenon occurs when an establishment receives a barrage of critical reviews due to unrelated events or political issues. In this instance, hostility towards McDonald's erupted after the capture of 26-year-old Luigi Mangione.
"These reviews violate our policies and have been removed," a Google spokesperson commented, reaffirming that such reviews must reflect authentic experiences of a business. The arrest concluded a five-day manhunt for Thompson's assailant, who targeted and killed the executive in Manhattan.
