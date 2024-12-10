Google Combats 'Review Bombing' on McDonald's After High-Profile Arrest

In a swift move, Google on Monday eradicated derogatory reviews about McDonald's after the arrest of a suspect in the murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, who was nabbed at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The company faced a surge in negative reviews known as 'review bombing.' This phenomenon occurs when an establishment receives a barrage of critical reviews due to unrelated events or political issues. In this instance, hostility towards McDonald's erupted after the capture of 26-year-old Luigi Mangione.

"These reviews violate our policies and have been removed," a Google spokesperson commented, reaffirming that such reviews must reflect authentic experiences of a business. The arrest concluded a five-day manhunt for Thompson's assailant, who targeted and killed the executive in Manhattan.

