Karnataka Mourns the Loss of a Political Stalwart

The Karnataka government has declared a three-day state mourning in tribute to the late S M Krishna, a distinguished politician and former Chief Minister. Krishna passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92.

The last rites of the veteran leader will take place with full state honors in his native Mandya district on Wednesday. The official announcement specified that the mourning period spans from December 10 to 12.

During this period of mourning, all official entertainment events will be canceled, and the national flag will be flown at half-mast at government facilities. Krishna had been suffering from health issues for some time before his demise early this morning.

