Uttar Pradesh has significantly reduced the number of forest fires from 10,275 in 2020–21 to 2,597 by April 2024–25, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The Forest Survey of India praised Uttar Pradesh for its exemplary measures in early detection and swift containment of forest fires, often managing to contain fires within 24 hours.

The dedicated Fire Control Cell at the Forest Department's headquarters is fully operational, responding to alerts from both the FSI and citizens. The state's commitment to real-time monitoring has been key to its success.

Staff members work around the clock in shifts to maintain vigilance, with the public being encouraged to report incidents via a dedicated helpline. The state has implemented multiple measures, including the deployment of 3,171 officers to ensure rapid response to any forest fire alerts.

In the state of UP, 115 fire control cells operate under centralized coordination, significantly improving the rate of containment—now at 80.08% as of 2024, a testament to ongoing environmental protection efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)