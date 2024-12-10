Left Menu

Legacy of Statesmanship: Remembering S M Krishna

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mourned the death of former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna, highlighting his legacy of statesmanship and public service. Krishna, who passed away at 92, served as Karnataka's Chief Minister and Union Minister of External Affairs, leaving a significant mark on public life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 10:17 IST
Legacy of Statesmanship: Remembering S M Krishna
S M Krishna
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid homage to the late S M Krishna, emphasizing his significant contributions to Indian politics. The former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister of External Affairs passed away at 92, leaving a legacy of outstanding public service.

In a heartfelt post on social media platform 'X', Sitharaman conveyed her deep sadness over the loss of the respected statesman and extended condolences to his bereaved family and loved ones.

S M Krishna's political journey was marked by his dedicated public service, having held several prominent positions, including the Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister of External Affairs. He remained a revered figure in Indian politics throughout his life, remembered for his dedication and statesmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024