Legacy of Statesmanship: Remembering S M Krishna

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid homage to the late S M Krishna, emphasizing his significant contributions to Indian politics. The former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister of External Affairs passed away at 92, leaving a legacy of outstanding public service.

In a heartfelt post on social media platform 'X', Sitharaman conveyed her deep sadness over the loss of the respected statesman and extended condolences to his bereaved family and loved ones.

S M Krishna's political journey was marked by his dedicated public service, having held several prominent positions, including the Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister of External Affairs. He remained a revered figure in Indian politics throughout his life, remembered for his dedication and statesmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)