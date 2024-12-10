Legacy of Statesmanship: Remembering S M Krishna
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mourned the death of former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna, highlighting his legacy of statesmanship and public service. Krishna, who passed away at 92, served as Karnataka's Chief Minister and Union Minister of External Affairs, leaving a significant mark on public life.
- Country:
- India
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid homage to the late S M Krishna, emphasizing his significant contributions to Indian politics. The former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister of External Affairs passed away at 92, leaving a legacy of outstanding public service.
In a heartfelt post on social media platform 'X', Sitharaman conveyed her deep sadness over the loss of the respected statesman and extended condolences to his bereaved family and loved ones.
S M Krishna's political journey was marked by his dedicated public service, having held several prominent positions, including the Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister of External Affairs. He remained a revered figure in Indian politics throughout his life, remembered for his dedication and statesmanship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
