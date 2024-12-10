Congress and BJP Spar Over Adani and Soros Allegations

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Pawan Khera has targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), insisting that the opposition will continue to spotlight the Gautam Adani indictment. He alleges that BJP's silence on the matter stems from their intent to conceal incriminating details.

Parliament sessions, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, were adjourned after heated exchanges. The BJP has intensified its offensive against Congress over alleged connections to George Soros, accusing opposition members of deliberately disrupting parliamentary proceedings. Congress has persistently demanded discussions on the Adani issue, with Khera questioning the motives behind the relationship between Union Minister S Jaishankar's son, Dhruv Shankar, and the Aspen Institute in Washington.

Responding to BJP allegations, Khera mocked the suggestion that Soros's name would entrap Congress leaders. He challenged BJP to clarify the scholarships secured by BJP leaders' children studying abroad and jobs at Soros-funded institutes. In a video statement, Khera pressed BJP to disclose the associations of Dhruv Jaishankar with global organizations. Meanwhile, BJP leader Tarun Chugh accused Congress, particularly Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, of colluding with the George Soros Foundation, potentially destabilizing India's internal unity.

