BJP's Tarun Chugh Labels Mamata Banerjee 'New Jinnah' Amidst Protests

BJP's Tarun Chugh criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of inciting violence during the Waqf Act protests and labeling her as the 'new Jinnah.' The Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, has sparked controversy, leading to violence in some regions. Police attempt to control misinformation and unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:45 IST
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst escalating violence during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Chugh accused Banerjee of instigating unrest in the state, likening her to 'a new Jinnah' and 'an idol of atrocities.'

Chugh alleged that members of the ruling party, TMC, were involved in spreading disorder. 'TMC workers are causing chaos, and Mamata Banerjee is shielding them,' he charged. The remarks came after protests by the Muslim community in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, turned violent, leading to injuries and damage to property.

Kolkata Police assured the public that the situation in Bhangar is under control and that investigations are underway to apprehend those involved in vandalism. The newly implemented Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, debated for 12 hours in the Upper House before passage, aims to alter the 1995 and 2013 regulations concerning Waqf properties. Critics claim the amendments threaten the autonomy of Muslim religious endowments, sparking widespread protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

