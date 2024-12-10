Mourning a Visionary: Remembering S M Krishna
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, mourns the passing of former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna, lauding him as a visionary leader. Krishna, a well-respected politician who also served as External Affairs Minister and Maharashtra's Governor, passed away at age 92 in Bengaluru.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow on Tuesday over the demise of former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna. Fadnavis hailed Krishna as a visionary leader committed to development.
Krishna, 92, passed away at his Bengaluru residence following a prolonged illness, family sources revealed. Krishna's storied political career included terms as both India's External Affairs Minister and Governor of Maharashtra.
Chief Minister Fadnavis, in a tribute post, commended Krishna for his dedication to progress, acknowledging his contributions to education and university reforms. Fadnavis extended sympathies to Krishna's family during this period of mourning.
