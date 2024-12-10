Mourning a Visionary: Remembering S M Krishna

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow on Tuesday over the demise of former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna. Fadnavis hailed Krishna as a visionary leader committed to development.

Krishna, 92, passed away at his Bengaluru residence following a prolonged illness, family sources revealed. Krishna's storied political career included terms as both India's External Affairs Minister and Governor of Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Fadnavis, in a tribute post, commended Krishna for his dedication to progress, acknowledging his contributions to education and university reforms. Fadnavis extended sympathies to Krishna's family during this period of mourning.

