Kiren Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi, Affirms Parliamentary Debates

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stresses maintaining parliamentary proceedings amid any issues. He criticizes Rahul Gandhi for his alleged lack of interest in debates. Rijiju also claims a link between George Soros and Congress, highlighting its national significance. He asserts the government's readiness for parliamentary business if discussions occur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:07 IST
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju highlighted the significance of upholding parliamentary procedures on Tuesday, amid ongoing disruptions. He noted that many MPs, including those from the Samajwadi Party, TMC, and Congress, are eager to engage in debate and discussion within the House. However, Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that his reluctance indicates a disregard for parliamentary democracy.

Rijiju accused Gandhi of being detached from pressing issues and the people's hardships. He urged Congress MPs to convince their leader about the importance of parliamentary debates. Despite a significant majority, Rijiju stated the government seeks comprehensive discussions before passing new legislation and stressed that the opposition shouldn't impede Parliament's operations.

The Minister further claimed that the alleged link between George Soros and Congress leaders, as mentioned in an existing report, is a matter of national concern. He emphasized the seriousness of the situation, noting Soros's purported intentions against India, and called for national unity in response to these threats.

