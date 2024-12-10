Left Menu

Sri Lanka's President Set for Landmark India Visit Post-Election Triumph

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will embark on his first foreign visit since taking office. He will visit India from December 15-17 and meet with key leaders, including PM Modi. This visit marks a significant step in international diplomacy following Dissanayake's recent historic election victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:47 IST
Sri Lanka's President Set for Landmark India Visit Post-Election Triumph
Anura Kumara Dissanayake
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled for a pivotal two-day visit to India, marking his inaugural foreign trip after assuming office. The announcement was made during a press briefing by Cabinet spokesman Nalinda Jayathissa.

Dissanayake's itinerary includes meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting the diplomatic significance of this visit. Accompanying him will be Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha Fernando.

Scheduled from December 15 to 17, this visit follows an invitation from India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who promptly visited Sri Lanka post-Dissanayake's election win. The trip was delayed pending the conclusion of parliamentary elections where Dissanayake's party achieved a resounding victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024