Sri Lanka's President Set for Landmark India Visit Post-Election Triumph

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled for a pivotal two-day visit to India, marking his inaugural foreign trip after assuming office. The announcement was made during a press briefing by Cabinet spokesman Nalinda Jayathissa.

Dissanayake's itinerary includes meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting the diplomatic significance of this visit. Accompanying him will be Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha Fernando.

Scheduled from December 15 to 17, this visit follows an invitation from India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who promptly visited Sri Lanka post-Dissanayake's election win. The trip was delayed pending the conclusion of parliamentary elections where Dissanayake's party achieved a resounding victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)