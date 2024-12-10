France's Political Crossroads: Socialists Demand Left-Leaning PM

In a critical political juncture for France, the Socialist party has outlined its demands ahead of coalition government talks. Central to their conditions is the appointment of a left-leaning Prime Minister and a firm commitment to pension reform and addressing the rising cost of living.

The plea came in a letter from Socialist party chairman Olivier Faure to President Emmanuel Macron, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. Faure threatened to withdraw from the negotiations should Macron appoint another right-wing leader, as he seeks a shift in political direction.

Highlighting their priorities, the Socialists are positioning themselves as potential kingmakers in Macron's attempt to secure a stable government. The discussions at the Elysee Palace are pivotal, with key parties excluded, including the far-right and far-left factions, in Macron's quest for alliances willing to compromise.

