Opposition Takes Action: Motion to Remove Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
Opposition parties have submitted a notice to move a motion seeking the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Led by the Congress, about 60 MPs supported the move. The action follows strained relations with the Rajya Sabha chairman and issues raised in the Upper House.
In an unprecedented move, opposition parties, spearheaded by the Congress, have lodged a notice to initiate proceedings for the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. This marks a significant moment of contention within India's political landscape.
The notice was submitted to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody and bears the signatures of around 60 opposition MPs, including those from powerful parties like RJD, TMC, CPI, and others. The motion aligns with ongoing friction between the opposition and the Rajya Sabha chairman.
Opposition ire was fueled recently by Dhankhar's decision to entertain discussions on the controversial Cong-Soros link issue in the Rajya Sabha. Under the Constitution's Article 67(b), for successful removal, a majority consensus is imperative, accompanied by a prior notice of at least fourteen days.
