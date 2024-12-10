Left Menu

South Korea's Budget Blitz: Opposition's Unexpected Slash Spurs Economic Debate

South Korea's opposition-led parliament passed a revised budget bill for 2025, significantly reducing the government's proposal and sparking constitutional tensions. The budget cut, driven by the Democratic Party, was enacted without consensus from the ruling party or government, raising concerns about its impact on fiscal policy and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:27 IST
South Korea's Budget Blitz: Opposition's Unexpected Slash Spurs Economic Debate
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a bold move, South Korea's opposition-led parliament has approved a 2025 budget significantly lower than the government's original proposal, intensifying political strife and economic concerns. The budget, passed with 183 votes to 94, slashes the proposed amount to 673.3 trillion won.

This unexpected fiscal decision, made without agreement from the ruling People Power Party or government ministries, marks a first in parliamentary history. The move has fueled fears of a policy vacuum, with the finance ministry's approval required for any future increases.

Critics, including economists, voice anxiety over the potential negative effects on South Korea's economy, which barely avoided a recession last quarter. With fiscal policy now constrained, experts predict a supplementary budget will be needed to stimulate growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024