Left Menu

Global Election Wave: A Year of Unrest and Hope

In 2024, elections across the globe, from India to the United States, captured diverse emotions amid global unrest. Voter turnout signaled hope, frustration, and a rise in nationalism. As leaders emerged and incumbents fell, the aftermath showcased both democratic triumphs and disputed outcomes, revealing a year of profound political impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:34 IST
Global Election Wave: A Year of Unrest and Hope
Syrian elections Image Credit:

In a year marked by global unrest, 2024 witnessed elections in countries comprising nearly half the world's population. From desert villages to massive rallies, voters expressed a mix of hope, frustration, and indignation as they participated in this crucial democratic process amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts and economic challenges.

Spanning five continents, from India to Ireland and the UK to Uruguay, citizens lined up to fulfill their civic duty. Despite harsh weather conditions, they donned attire symbolizing national pride and allegiance to preferred candidates. Many elections faced disputes, leading to intensified protests from disenfranchised voters seeking acknowledgment.

Allegations of electoral malpractice surfaced in places like Mozambique and Venezuela, sparking controversies and clashes. Nationalistic ideologies gained momentum in France and Romania, while Russia saw Vladimir Putin secure another victory. In contrast, Britain and Japan experienced political upheaval. In historic shifts, Claudia Sheinbaum became Mexico's first female president, and India's Narendra Modi secured a diminished third term in the world's largest election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024