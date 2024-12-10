Britain Aids Cyprus in Combating Illicit Russian Finance

The British government has pledged to support Cyprus in establishing a new national sanctions implementation unit aimed at curbing illicit Russian finances in Europe. This strategic collaboration is a significant move to address the flow of money that may be fueling conflicts, including the Russian war efforts.

A statement issued by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the importance of this alliance. 'Together with the Republic of Cyprus, we are stemming the flow of illicit finance through Europe to starve President Vladimir Putin’s war machine and protect global stability,' he said during his visit to the Mediterranean island nation.

This initiative is an attempt to align diplomatic and financial strategies between the UK and Cyprus, ensuring a robust response to what is perceived as a threat to international peace and economic security.

(With inputs from agencies.)