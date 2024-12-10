Ala Jabeer's Emotional Return to Syria: A Journey of Hope and Loss
Ala Jabeer, a Syrian refugee, returns to his homeland after 13 years, leaving behind the memories of his wife and children who died in the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquakes. Jabeer and his daughter cross back into Syria as Turkey opens a border gate, hoping for a future free of oppression under new Syrian leadership.
Ala Jabeer, a Syrian refugee, emotionally prepared to return to his homeland with his 10-year-old daughter, 13 years after fleeing due to war. His homeland journey is shadowed by the loss of his wife and three children in last year's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Jabeer's departure coincides with Syrian rebels seizing Damascus and President Erdogan's decision to reopen Turkey's Yayladagi border. The reopened crossing marks a turning point for Jabeer, who looks forward to a hopeful future free from oppression under new Syrian governance.
Returning to Syria also allows Jabeer to reunite with his mother in Latakia, who can care for his daughter, enabling him to work. Erdogan has emphasized a vision of "voluntary, safe, dignified, and regular returns" for Syrians, as the region stabilizes after years of conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ala Jabeer
- Syria
- Turkey
- border crossing
- earthquakes
- return
- refugees
- Erdogan
- rebels
- oppression
ALSO READ
Rohit Sharma's Swift Return: Aiming for Victory in Australia
Remarkable Recovery: Borisa Simanic Returns to Basketball After Losing Kidney
Malaysian Court Orders Return of Seized Swatch Pride Collection
Kane Williamson's Return: Selection Dilemma for New Zealand Cricket
Malaysian Court Orders Return of Confiscated Swatch LGBTQ Watches