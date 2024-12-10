Left Menu

Ala Jabeer's Emotional Return to Syria: A Journey of Hope and Loss

Ala Jabeer, a Syrian refugee, returns to his homeland after 13 years, leaving behind the memories of his wife and children who died in the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquakes. Jabeer and his daughter cross back into Syria as Turkey opens a border gate, hoping for a future free of oppression under new Syrian leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:05 IST
Ala Jabeer's Emotional Return to Syria: A Journey of Hope and Loss

Ala Jabeer, a Syrian refugee, emotionally prepared to return to his homeland with his 10-year-old daughter, 13 years after fleeing due to war. His homeland journey is shadowed by the loss of his wife and three children in last year's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Jabeer's departure coincides with Syrian rebels seizing Damascus and President Erdogan's decision to reopen Turkey's Yayladagi border. The reopened crossing marks a turning point for Jabeer, who looks forward to a hopeful future free from oppression under new Syrian governance.

Returning to Syria also allows Jabeer to reunite with his mother in Latakia, who can care for his daughter, enabling him to work. Erdogan has emphasized a vision of "voluntary, safe, dignified, and regular returns" for Syrians, as the region stabilizes after years of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024