Ala Jabeer's Emotional Return to Syria: A Journey of Hope and Loss

Ala Jabeer, a Syrian refugee, emotionally prepared to return to his homeland with his 10-year-old daughter, 13 years after fleeing due to war. His homeland journey is shadowed by the loss of his wife and three children in last year's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Jabeer's departure coincides with Syrian rebels seizing Damascus and President Erdogan's decision to reopen Turkey's Yayladagi border. The reopened crossing marks a turning point for Jabeer, who looks forward to a hopeful future free from oppression under new Syrian governance.

Returning to Syria also allows Jabeer to reunite with his mother in Latakia, who can care for his daughter, enabling him to work. Erdogan has emphasized a vision of "voluntary, safe, dignified, and regular returns" for Syrians, as the region stabilizes after years of conflict.

