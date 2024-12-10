CPI(M) Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader KM Tiwari
KM Tiwari, a respected member of the CPI(M), passed away at 72 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Renowned for his trade union work, Tiwari held various leadership roles within the party and its affiliated trade union, CITU, before his influential contribution at the central committee level.
The CPI(M) expressed profound sorrow on Tuesday as it announced the death of KM Tiwari, a stalwart of the party's central committee and a former secretary of its Delhi unit.
After a prolonged battle with cancer, Tiwari, aged 72, passed away, leaving behind a significant legacy in trade union leadership, particularly within the Ghaziabad-Sahibabad industrial corridor.
Having joined the party in 1977, Tiwari was known for his ascent through party ranks, culminating in his election to the central committee in 2018. The polit bureau extends heartfelt condolences to his family, commemorating Tiwari's impactful service with the symbolic dipping of their red banner.
