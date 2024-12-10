Vladimir Putin Meets Indian Defence Minister in Moscow

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a bilateral meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the historic Kremlin location. The meeting was reported by the Russian state-run RIA news agency.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov conveyed the occurrence of the meeting but refrained from sharing specifics about the issues discussed between the two leaders.

The interaction underscored the ongoing diplomatic dialogues between Russia and India, though the media was left without any detailed insights into the agenda or outcomes of the meeting.

