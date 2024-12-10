Left Menu

Vladimir Putin Meets Indian Defence Minister in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Kremlin. Details of the meeting were not disclosed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by the Russian state-run RIA news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:41 IST
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a bilateral meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the historic Kremlin location. The meeting was reported by the Russian state-run RIA news agency.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov conveyed the occurrence of the meeting but refrained from sharing specifics about the issues discussed between the two leaders.

The interaction underscored the ongoing diplomatic dialogues between Russia and India, though the media was left without any detailed insights into the agenda or outcomes of the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

