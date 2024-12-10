Left Menu

Historic Motion: Opposition Challenges Rajya Sabha Chairman's Conduct

In an unprecedented move, the INDIA opposition bloc in the Rajya Sabha has submitted a notice for the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of partisan conduct. The motion, led by Congress, seeks to safeguard parliamentary democracy despite lacking majority support in the Upper House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The INDIA opposition bloc has taken an unprecedented step in the Rajya Sabha by filing a notice to remove Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing his partisan behavior as its chairman. This motion, if moved, requires a simple majority to pass, yet the opposition lacks the necessary numbers in the 243-member house.

The move spearheaded by Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain, aims to send a strong message in defense of parliamentary democracy. On behalf of the opposition, the notice was signed by 60 MPs from various parties, including Congress, RJD, TMC, and DMK, and submitted to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody.

This is the first instance of a motion being brought against the Vice President in the Rajya Sabha, requiring a 14-day notice. While previous motions have targeted Lok Sabha speakers, none have been against a Vice President before. The BJP and allies hold 121 seats, while the opposition has 86 members with 24 non-aligned members, making the motion's success unlikely.

