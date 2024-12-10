Lula's Resilient Comeback: A Political Icon's Health Battle

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is stable after undergoing emergency surgery to address brain bleeding linked to an October fall. The 79-year-old leader is currently in the intensive care unit at Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital and is expected to return to Brasilia soon, pending recovery, doctors stated.

Doctors revealed the bleeding occurred between Lula's brain and meningeal membrane with no further neurological concerns. Following two-hour surgery, Lula remains in intensive care for observation, expecting to resume his duties shortly. Political challenges persist amid health concerns as Lula's Workers Party lacks a clear successor for upcoming elections.

Lula's fall forced him to postpone key global meetings. Despite health issues, his resilient political presence is noted. Vice President Geraldo Alckmin assumes Lula's responsibilities while the president recovers. National and international leaders express well-wishes for Lula's recovery, highlighting his pivotal role in Brazil's politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)