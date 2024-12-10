Mamata Banerjee: A Possible Leader for the INDIA Bloc?
TMC's Kunal Ghosh supports Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the INDIA Bloc, citing her successful track record against the BJP in West Bengal and her national popularity. Opposition parties face internal challenges as they strategize for upcoming elections, with calls for effective leadership growing louder.
In a significant political development, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh has expressed support for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the potential leader of the INDIA Bloc. Citing her impressive track record against the BJP in West Bengal, Ghosh articulated that Congress's poor performance in Haryana and Maharashtra necessitates a capable leader like Banerjee.
Ghosh highlighted Banerjee's political acumen, noting her extensive experience as a seven-time MP and multiple ministerial roles. He argued that her leadership could unite the opposition in upcoming elections. Ghosh's endorsement comes amid heightened speculation about leadership within the INDIA Bloc.
Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar, the NCP-SCP supremo, has echoed similar sentiments about Banerjee's leadership potential, underscoring her prominence as a national leader. Amid internal opposition challenges, Congress has yet to respond definitively to growing support for Banerjee's leadership within the bloc.
(With inputs from agencies.)
