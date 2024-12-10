Controversy Erupts Over Lalu Prasad's Comment on 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'

Controversy has erupted after RJD President Lalu Prasad targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's upcoming 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'. In a provocative remark, Prasad suggested the initiative was an excuse for Kumar to 'ogle at women', using a Bihari slang for effect.

The statement drew sharp criticism from the ruling BJP and JD(U) parties, with leaders accusing Prasad of disrespecting women across the state. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary lambasted Prasad, describing his comments not only as physically indisposed but also mentally unsound.

Among those expressing disgust was Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who denounced Prasad's language as damaging to his reputation. JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar further rebuked Prasad, highlighting past grievances and questioning his audacity in attacking CM Kumar. Despite the uproar, the 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' is set to commence on December 15, as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)