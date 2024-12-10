Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Lalu Prasad's Comment on 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'

RJD President Lalu Prasad's comment on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' sparked outrage. His remark was criticized by BJP and JD(U), who accused him of insulting women. Union Minister Giriraj Singh and other leaders expressed discontent, branding Prasad's words as derogatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:11 IST
Lalu Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has erupted after RJD President Lalu Prasad targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's upcoming 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'. In a provocative remark, Prasad suggested the initiative was an excuse for Kumar to 'ogle at women', using a Bihari slang for effect.

The statement drew sharp criticism from the ruling BJP and JD(U) parties, with leaders accusing Prasad of disrespecting women across the state. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary lambasted Prasad, describing his comments not only as physically indisposed but also mentally unsound.

Among those expressing disgust was Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who denounced Prasad's language as damaging to his reputation. JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar further rebuked Prasad, highlighting past grievances and questioning his audacity in attacking CM Kumar. Despite the uproar, the 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' is set to commence on December 15, as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

