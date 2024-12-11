Biden Warns Against 'Trickle-Down' Economics Revival
In a speech at the Brookings Institution, U.S. President Joe Biden highlighted his administration's economic achievements, cautioning against a return to 'trickle-down economics' if Republicans take power. Biden emphasized infrastructure investments and middle-class growth while criticizing Trump's economic policies and warning of potential fiscal risks under a Republican-led government.
U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking at the Brookings Institution in Washington, stressed the successes of his administration's economic policies and cautioned against Republican 'trickle-down economics' during Donald Trump's potential second term.
Amid the backdrop of recent election defeats, Biden underscored the impact of his strategy to bolster investments in infrastructure and manufacturing, suggesting these measures had averted a more severe economic downturn and paved the way for ongoing growth.
Biden cited notable achievements, such as creating 16 million jobs and reducing unemployment to historic lows, while criticizing Trump's past approaches and forewarning of fiscal challenges should such policies be revived.
