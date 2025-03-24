China Courted International Investment amidst Geopolitical Tensions

In a strategic move to maintain its appeal to international investors, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng held talks with leaders of global corporations including Apple, Pfizer, and Mastercard. Emphasizing China's vibrant economic potential, He reassured these business giants of the nation's commitment to improving its business environment.

The meetings came amid a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly with the United States, which has imposed significant tariffs on Chinese goods. Vice Premier He's engagement with international business figures is part of China's broader strategy to stimulate domestic consumption and counterbalance external economic pressures.

Despite the ongoing challenges, confidence in China's market remains strong among certain CEOs. Wendell Weeks, CEO of Corning, expressed long-term investment commitments, while Amway's Michael Nelson stated his company is keeping a close watch on tariff impacts, yet remains focused on future growth in China.

