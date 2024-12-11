Left Menu

Horrific Massacre in Haiti's Cite Soleil

The U.S. has expressed horror and strong condemnation of a massacre involving around 200 victims in Haiti's Cite Soleil area, reportedly carried out by gang members. The attacks targeted mostly elderly citizens and were allegedly ordered by a gang leader over witchcraft suspicions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2024 02:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 02:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United States has expressed deep horror and condemnation concerning reports of a massacre in Haiti, where approximately 200 people have lost their lives in a gang-related attack. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre highlighted these concerns on Tuesday.

The tragic incident occurred in the Cite Soleil area of Haiti, primarily affecting elderly residents. According to Haiti's prime minister's office, the massacre took place over the weekend, and targeted victims were reportedly ordered by a gang leader. An NGO reported that the violence stemmed from suspicions that the gang leader's child had been afflicted by witchcraft.

This brutal act has drawn international attention and outrage, underscoring the escalating violence and instability affecting the region. The global community watches closely as Haiti grapples with these ongoing challenges, seeking justice and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

