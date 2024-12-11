Horrific Massacre in Haiti's Cite Soleil

The United States has expressed deep horror and condemnation concerning reports of a massacre in Haiti, where approximately 200 people have lost their lives in a gang-related attack. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre highlighted these concerns on Tuesday.

The tragic incident occurred in the Cite Soleil area of Haiti, primarily affecting elderly residents. According to Haiti's prime minister's office, the massacre took place over the weekend, and targeted victims were reportedly ordered by a gang leader. An NGO reported that the violence stemmed from suspicions that the gang leader's child had been afflicted by witchcraft.

This brutal act has drawn international attention and outrage, underscoring the escalating violence and instability affecting the region. The global community watches closely as Haiti grapples with these ongoing challenges, seeking justice and resolution.

