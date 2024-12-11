Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Donald Trump has announced two high-profile diplomatic appointments: Kimberly Guilfoyle as the U.S. ambassador to Greece and Tom Barrack as the ambassador to Turkey. Both individuals are well-known in Trump's circle, raising questions about the continuing influence of familial and personal relationships in political assignments.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has been engaged to Donald Trump Jr. since 2020, was a former Fox News host and has transitioned into a political fundraiser role. Trump praised her on Truth Social, emphasizing her ability to enhance bilateral relations between the U.S. and Greece by focusing on defense, trade, and economic innovation.

Meanwhile, Tom Barrack, who chaired Trump's 2016 inaugural committee, has been appointed as ambassador to Turkey. A private equity executive acquitted of charges related to acting as an agent for the UAE, Barrack is described by Trump as a "well-respected and experienced voice of reason." These nominations underscore Trump's preference for loyalty within his appointments.

