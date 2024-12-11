Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Israeli Strike in Gaza

A recent Israeli strike in the northern Gaza Strip, targeting a home sheltering displaced individuals, resulted in the death of at least 19 people. The incident is part of Israel's ongoing offensive against Hamas militants, which began after an attack on October 7, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:26 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Israeli Strike in Gaza
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An Israeli airstrike on a home in the northern Gaza Strip has resulted in the deaths of at least 19 people, according to Palestinian medical officials. The Kamal Adwan Hospital reported receiving the casualties after the overnight bombing in Beit Lahiya.

Amid Israel's renewed offensive against Hamas militants in northern Gaza since early October, there was no immediate response from the Israeli military regarding this specific strike. A family of eight, including four children, were among the fatalities.

The conflict erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants launched a deadly incursion into Israel. The ongoing hostilities have claimed over 44,000 Palestinian lives in Gaza, with local health officials stating that women and children constitute more than half of the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024