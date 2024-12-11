Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Israeli Strike in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on a home in the northern Gaza Strip has resulted in the deaths of at least 19 people, according to Palestinian medical officials. The Kamal Adwan Hospital reported receiving the casualties after the overnight bombing in Beit Lahiya.

Amid Israel's renewed offensive against Hamas militants in northern Gaza since early October, there was no immediate response from the Israeli military regarding this specific strike. A family of eight, including four children, were among the fatalities.

The conflict erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants launched a deadly incursion into Israel. The ongoing hostilities have claimed over 44,000 Palestinian lives in Gaza, with local health officials stating that women and children constitute more than half of the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)