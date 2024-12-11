Left Menu

Political Uproar and Global Perspectives: Top Stories of the Day

Key highlights include disruptions in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over George Soros links, a BJP worker's murder by Naxalites, the Parliament logjam amid calls for Adani discussions, tributes to Pranab Mukherjee, Sanjay Malhotra's RBI appointment, legal updates, Indo-Bangladesh relations, and Trump's jab at Trudeau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:15 IST
Political Uproar and Global Perspectives: Top Stories of the Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Parliament witnessed a tumultuous session today, with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned amid heated debates over alleged connections involving Congress and billionaire-backed organizations. The uproar included a no-trust motion against the House Chairman and issues surrounding George Soros.

In Chhattisgarh, a BJP worker was murdered by Naxalites, marking the fifth civilian killing in a week, while the Congress called for the government to facilitate Parliament's discussions on the Adani case. Tributes were paid to former President Pranab Mukherjee by PM Modi, who lauded his unique statesmanship.

On the international front, the U.S. encouraged peaceful resolutions between India and Bangladesh, as South Africa aimed to further collective goals during its G20 Presidency. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024