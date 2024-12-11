Political Uproar and Global Perspectives: Top Stories of the Day
Key highlights include disruptions in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over George Soros links, a BJP worker's murder by Naxalites, the Parliament logjam amid calls for Adani discussions, tributes to Pranab Mukherjee, Sanjay Malhotra's RBI appointment, legal updates, Indo-Bangladesh relations, and Trump's jab at Trudeau.
The Indian Parliament witnessed a tumultuous session today, with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned amid heated debates over alleged connections involving Congress and billionaire-backed organizations. The uproar included a no-trust motion against the House Chairman and issues surrounding George Soros.
In Chhattisgarh, a BJP worker was murdered by Naxalites, marking the fifth civilian killing in a week, while the Congress called for the government to facilitate Parliament's discussions on the Adani case. Tributes were paid to former President Pranab Mukherjee by PM Modi, who lauded his unique statesmanship.
On the international front, the U.S. encouraged peaceful resolutions between India and Bangladesh, as South Africa aimed to further collective goals during its G20 Presidency. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.
