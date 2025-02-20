Left Menu

Adani Foundation Unveils 'Butterfly Effect' Framework Ahead of International Women's Day

The Adani Foundation hosted a national roundtable discussing strategies to enhance women's empowerment in India. Unveiling the 'Butterfly Effect', a transformative framework, the Foundation aims to promote women's socio-economic well-being across all life stages through education, health, and sustainable initiatives.

Adani Foundation Unveils 'Butterfly Effect' Framework to Women's Empowerment, Hosts Inaugural National-Level Roundtable Discussion (Image: Adani Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for International Women's Day, the Adani Foundation convened a national-level roundtable in the capital on February 19. The gathering united key stakeholders to devise strategies aimed at enhancing women's empowerment across India.

The event marked the unveiling of the 'Butterfly Effect' framework, an innovative strategy designed to meet the changing needs of women throughout their lives. According to the Adani Foundation, this roundtable was crucial in engaging stakeholders and gleaning strategic insights for amplifying women-centric interventions' reach and impact.

The Foundation, which has spearheaded women's empowerment initiatives for nearly 30 years, emphasized the necessity of collaborations to scale up women's socioeconomic empowerment nationwide. Its commitment encompasses supporting women from infancy to old age, focusing on education, health, and skill-building to foster self-reliance.

The Foundation's holistic approach aims at inter-generational improvements, replacing charitable acts with education, nutrition, health security, and sustained programs. This strategy seeks to empower women through informed choices and meaningful economic activity.

Alongside the roundtable, the Adani Foundation released the 'Supporting Her Exponential Empowerment (S.H.E.)' Report, highlighting its ongoing empowerment efforts. CEO Abhishek Lakhtakia stressed equitable access to opportunities throughout women's life stages, positioning the roundtable as pivotal for furthering women empowerment goals.

To date, the Adani Foundation's initiatives have positively impacted over two million girls and women, embodying 'Inclusive', 'Sustainable', and 'Transformative' change. Established in 1996, the Foundation remains dedicated to its mission of women's empowerment. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

