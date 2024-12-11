Rahul Gandhi Urges Speaker to Ensure Smooth Functioning of Lok Sabha

In a bid to ensure the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition Leader, engaged with Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, urging the removal of BJP MPs' derogatory remarks directed at him.

Gandhi maintained that the BJP's allegations were meant to distract from the crucial Adani issue, but reiterated his and his party's desire to facilitate the parliamentary proceedings. He stressed the importance of a debate on the Constitution scheduled for December 13.

Despite BJP's continuous accusations, Gandhi assured that the Congress wants the legislative process to proceed without disruption. The Congress has also requested Speaker Birla to expunge offensive remarks by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

