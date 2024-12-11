Delhi BJP Unfazed by Possible Congress-AAP Alliance
Delhi BJP President dismisses potential Congress-AAP alliance impact on assembly elections; emphasizes BJP's confidence in forming government. Kejriwal rules out Congress alliance, while Congress criticizes AAP for deteriorating law and order. Congress' past poor performance highlights challenges in upcoming 2025 polls.
- Country:
- India
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva has asserted that a potential alliance between the Congress and AAP for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections will not hinder the BJP's ambitions to form the government. His statement follows AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's dismissal of any alliance with Congress.
Kejriwal took to X, affirming, "Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi." Meanwhile, Sachdeva remarked skeptically about trusting Kejriwal, adding that the BJP's focus remains steadfast on winning the elections, regardless of any Congress-AAP coalition formation.
Speculation had swirled about a nearing Congress-AAP alliance, yet Kejriwal's rebuttal echoes previous criticism from Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devendra Yadav. Yadav had accused AAP and its leader of failing to maintain law and order in the capital and demanded accountability akin to actions during the Nirbhaya case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP's biggest contribution is giving governance model based on honesty, facilitating common man: Arvind Kejriwal on party foundation day.
Arvind Kejriwal to Attend Hemant Soren's Oath-Taking Ceremony
Arvind Kejriwal Praises Hemant Soren’s Inspiring Victory in Jharkhand
Gahlot's Political Shift: Delhi Assembly Dynamics Change
Delhi Assembly's Final Showdown: Parties Clash over Critical Issues