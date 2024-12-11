Left Menu

Delhi BJP Unfazed by Possible Congress-AAP Alliance

Delhi BJP President dismisses potential Congress-AAP alliance impact on assembly elections; emphasizes BJP's confidence in forming government. Kejriwal rules out Congress alliance, while Congress criticizes AAP for deteriorating law and order. Congress' past poor performance highlights challenges in upcoming 2025 polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:08 IST
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva has asserted that a potential alliance between the Congress and AAP for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections will not hinder the BJP's ambitions to form the government. His statement follows AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's dismissal of any alliance with Congress.

Kejriwal took to X, affirming, "Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi." Meanwhile, Sachdeva remarked skeptically about trusting Kejriwal, adding that the BJP's focus remains steadfast on winning the elections, regardless of any Congress-AAP coalition formation.

Speculation had swirled about a nearing Congress-AAP alliance, yet Kejriwal's rebuttal echoes previous criticism from Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devendra Yadav. Yadav had accused AAP and its leader of failing to maintain law and order in the capital and demanded accountability akin to actions during the Nirbhaya case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

