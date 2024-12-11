Congress-RJD Rift Widens: A Battle for Leadership and Representation

In Bihar politics, the Congress-RJD alliance faces turbulence as Congress leader Shanawaz Alam called for two deputy chief ministers, including a Muslim, in a prospective coalition government.

Alam's assertion has drawn criticism from RJD, highlighting tensions within the coalition and drawing accusations of divisiveness from opponents.

The controversy reflects ongoing competition among Bihar's political parties for representation and power, amid varied responses from key political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)