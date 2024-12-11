South Korea in Turmoil: Martial Law Sparks Political Crisis

South Korea is embroiled in a political crisis after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, marking the nation's first such decree in over 40 years. The move has sparked a severe backlash from the main liberal opposition Democratic Party, which plans to impeach Yoon.

Tensions escalated when former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun attempted suicide in detention, raising alarms about the political climate. Kim, arrested on allegations of rebellion, is accused of playing a pivotal role in the martial law execution and now faces potential indictment.

International observers, including North Korea, are closely watching the unfolding events. The US reassures its alliance with South Korea amidst swirling questions about democracy and governance in the region during these tumultuous times.

