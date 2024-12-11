Manipur in Crisis: Political Tensions Rise in Indian Parliament
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi highlights a humanitarian crisis in Manipur in the Lok Sabha. He criticizes the BJP for diverting attention to the George Soros issue instead of addressing Manipur's challenges such as extortion, economic collapse, and disrupted public services. The call for government action grows louder.
On Wednesday, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi brought to light the acute humanitarian crisis unfolding in Manipur. He called on Home Minister Amit Shah to address Parliament on the issue, emphasizing that the government's tactics were failing to tackle the state's troubles.
During the Zero Hour debate in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi criticized the ruling BJP for focusing on the George Soros controversy, suggesting it was a distraction from the real issues plaguing Manipur, including rampant extortion and a crumbling economy.
The crisis includes the closure of schools and colleges, jeopardizing education, and damaged healthcare facilities, creating widespread fear and uncertainty among residents. Gogoi's remarks about Soros drew sharp responses from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who countered with allegations of Congress's connections to destabilizing forces.
