Left Menu

Manipur in Crisis: Political Tensions Rise in Indian Parliament

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi highlights a humanitarian crisis in Manipur in the Lok Sabha. He criticizes the BJP for diverting attention to the George Soros issue instead of addressing Manipur's challenges such as extortion, economic collapse, and disrupted public services. The call for government action grows louder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:16 IST
Manipur in Crisis: Political Tensions Rise in Indian Parliament
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi brought to light the acute humanitarian crisis unfolding in Manipur. He called on Home Minister Amit Shah to address Parliament on the issue, emphasizing that the government's tactics were failing to tackle the state's troubles.

During the Zero Hour debate in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi criticized the ruling BJP for focusing on the George Soros controversy, suggesting it was a distraction from the real issues plaguing Manipur, including rampant extortion and a crumbling economy.

The crisis includes the closure of schools and colleges, jeopardizing education, and damaged healthcare facilities, creating widespread fear and uncertainty among residents. Gogoi's remarks about Soros drew sharp responses from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who countered with allegations of Congress's connections to destabilizing forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024