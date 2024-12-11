US Legislators Call for Syrian Sanctions Review Amid Leadership Changes
Two U.S. congressmen are urging American officials to suspend certain sanctions on Syria following the downfall of Bashar al-Assad. Highlighting potential humanitarian benefits, the congressmen seek to encourage economic development while maintaining sanctions on known terrorist groups.
In a letter dated December 10, two U.S. congressmen have called upon senior American officials to reconsider some sanctions on Syria, advocating for alleviation of the economic strain following Bashar al-Assad's overthrow. The letter, seen by Reuters, reflects the ongoing Western efforts to revise sanctions policies after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forces took control of Damascus.
The appeal, directed to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, was signed by Republican Representative Joe Wilson and Democratic Representative Brendan Boyle. The legislators emphasized the role sanctions played in restricting Assad's military resources, which ultimately led to its collapse, preceding the occupation of Damascus on December 8.
While maintaining sanctions on former Syrian government officials is deemed crucial, the congressmen propose halting sectoral and reconstruction-related sanctions. The letter urges the issuance of waivers to enhance economic growth and foreign investment, intending to encourage integration with the global economy without easing sanctions on recognized terrorist entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Expert Urges Laos to Protect Cultural Rights Amid Economic Development
EU and UN Launch Major Projects to Boost Economic Development and Border Management in Southern Belize
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Vows to Safeguard Syrian Offices
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Renounces Chemical Weapons Use
Britain Rethinks Stance on Hayat Tahrir al-Sham