Macron Condemns Georgian Protest Crackdown Amid EU Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced his concerns about the crackdown on pro-EU protests in Georgia during a rare call with Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili. Ivanishvili, seen as Georgia's de facto leader, engaged in discussions with Macron on de-escalating tensions, as hundreds are arrested amid civil unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:49 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron has openly criticized the heavy-handed approach towards pro-European Union demonstrators in Georgia. Macron's remarks were made during an unusual phone call with billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who wields substantial influence in Georgian politics.

The call comes in the wake of ongoing unrest, sparked by the Georgian Dream party's decision to postpone the country's EU aspirations. This has resulted in nightly protests and numerous arrests. Ivanishvili, despite distancing himself from Western contacts, agreed to continue dialogue with Macron to ease tensions.

Amidst these developments, the EU ambassador has proposed sanctions, and the UK has halted aid to Georgia. Protesters accuse the ruling party of aligning with Russia. Both sides blame each other for violence, including police aggression and intimidation against dissenters and media personnel.

