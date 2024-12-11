Left Menu

A New Dawn: India-China Relations Revitalize After High-Stakes Meeting

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping's meeting in Russia marked a fresh chapter in India-China relations. The meeting, held during the BRICS summit, emphasized collaboration and the restoration of friendly ties, signaling a promising future for two of the world's largest nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:03 IST
In a pivotal moment for international relations, the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Russia was described as a 'new beginning' for India-China ties, according to senior members of the ruling CPC.

In comments reported by official media on Wednesday, Chinese official Liu Jianchao expressed optimism about the evolving diplomatic relationship, emphasizing the interests of the 2.8 billion citizens and addressing the hopes of the Global South.

This meeting is expected to dissolve the long-standing military standoff in Eastern Ladakh, fostering a revived partnership marked by mutual cooperation and shared historical direction. Bilateral agreements and further diplomatic engagements underpin this strategic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

