Uttar Pradesh's Leap Towards Youth Empowerment and Industrial Revival
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticizes past governments for hindering youth welfare and outlines his vision for industrial revival, including a Pharma Park spanning 2,000 acres. He highlights India's pharmaceutical progress under PM Modi and urges for embracing technology with ethical measures to boost development.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lashed out at previous state administrations for obstructing measures crucial to youth welfare and progress. Speaking at the 15th Foundation Day of the Karma Devi Group in Basti, he lamented decisions that should have been made five decades ago.
During the event, Adityanath laid the foundation stone for a new Omni Hospital and Trauma Center, expressing that earlier governments had failed to establish crucial institutions like nursing and pharmacy colleges, leading to youth migration.
He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for rejuvenating India's pharmaceutical industry amid the COVID-19 crisis. Acknowledging the global significance of Indian talent, he called for an embrace of technology, balanced with ethical considerations, to sustain India's burgeoning development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
