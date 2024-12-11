Left Menu

Demands for Apology Escalate After Lalu Prasad's Remark Against Nitish Kumar

Following Lalu Prasad's controversial comment on Nitish Kumar's planned 'Mahila Samvad Yatra,' the JD(U) women cell demanded an unconditional apology through a protest in Patna. Prasad's statement provoked strong reactions from JD(U) and BJP leaders, with the issue highlighting political tensions ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:16 IST
Demands for Apology Escalate After Lalu Prasad's Remark Against Nitish Kumar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The political temperature in Bihar is rising following a controversial comment by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Prasad's remark regarding Kumar's 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' triggered a protest by the JD(U) women cell, demanding an unconditional apology from the seasoned politician.

Gathering at the JD(U) office, women workers vocally expressed their disapproval, emphasizing that Prasad's remark insulted women across the state. This demonstration took to the streets of Patna, culminating near the Income Tax crossing, with participants holding placards condemning Prasad's choice of words.

Responding to the outcry, party leader Mamta Sharma underscored the NDA government's achievements under Kumar's leadership, particularly regarding women's empowerment. As political factions exchange barbs, the row underscores the fragile coalition dynamics amid preparations for the next assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

