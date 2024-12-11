Capitol Confrontation: Lawmaker's Bathroom Bill Sparks Controversy and Violence

On Tuesday night, U.S. Representative Nancy Mace found herself at the center of controversy and confrontation. Mace reported being physically attacked by an activist at the Capitol over a proposed bill designed to prevent the first openly transgender member of the House from using women's bathrooms.

The accused, identified as James McIntyre, 33, from Illinois, was apprehended by Capitol Police following the incident in the Rayburn House office building. Mace took to social media to condemn the attack, stating, 'All the violence and threats keep proving our point. Women deserve to be safe.'

This incident occurs amidst a broader national debate over transgender rights, with 142 restrictive bills introduced in 2023 alone. Meanwhile, Democrat Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of the House, criticized the focus on bathroom usage as a distraction from more pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)