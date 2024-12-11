Friedrich Merz: Germany's Next Chancellor?

As Germany approaches the elections, conservative leader Friedrich Merz emerges as a potential successor to Chancellor Scholz, holding a significant lead over rivals. His recent visit to Kyiv highlighted his growing influence as he criticized Scholz's military policies and rallied for an assertive European stance.

Merz's political journey reflects a strategic shift towards consolidating conservative votes while addressing far-right sentiments, despite controversies over his comments on migrants. Criticized for his 'plain language' approach, Merz continues to refine his messaging as elections approach.

Once deemed a transitional figure, Merz now stands within reach of fulfilling his longtime ambition of becoming chancellor. His focus on economic reforms coupled with past financial roles underscores a fiscal conservative agenda. Both supporters and detractors recognize his evolving role in Germany's shifting political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)