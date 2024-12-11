Left Menu

Brazil's Lula on Mend After Emergency Surgery: A Nation Holds Its Breath

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is in intensive care following emergency brain surgery due to a fall-induced brain bleed. Doctors report he is recovering well with no postoperative complications, although Lula remains under close medical supervision and has delayed international commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:02 IST
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is recovering in intensive care at a Sao Paulo hospital after undergoing emergency brain surgery. The 79-year-old leader suffered a brain bleed following a fall in October. Doctors confirmed on Wednesday that his condition is improving steadily.

Lula underwent the unexpected operation early Tuesday morning and will remain in intensive care for at least 48 hours. Medical staff from Sirio-Libanes Hospital have reported no complications in his recovery process. He is said to be lucid and in communication, though still reliant on a surgical drain.

The president was forced to cancel a trip to Russia for the BRICS summit and will remain unable to work until his anticipated return to Brasilia next week. Despite the setback, doctors assure there will be no lasting aftereffects from the surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

