Left Menu

Austrian Parliament Lifts Immunity of Freedom Party Leader

Austria's lower house has voted to lift the parliamentary immunity of Herbert Kickl, leader of the Freedom Party, amid allegations of perjury. This decision allows the Central Prosecutors' Office for Economic Crimes and Corruption to investigate a complaint about Kickl's testimony to a parliamentary committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 11-12-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 23:18 IST
Austrian Parliament Lifts Immunity of Freedom Party Leader
  • Country:
  • Austria

In a significant move, Austria's lower house voted on Wednesday to lift the parliamentary immunity of Herbert Kickl, the leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO). This vote enables prosecutors to investigate an allegation of perjury against Kickl.

The Central Prosecutors' Office for Economic Crimes and Corruption (WKStA) is set to start an investigation. The inquiry originates from a complaint filed in July by a former lawmaker from the conservative People's Party (OVP), who raised issues with Kickl's testimony to a parliamentary committee held in April.

This development marks an important step in addressing the allegations as legal proceedings progress in a case with political implications in Austria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024