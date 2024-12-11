Austrian Parliament Lifts Immunity of Freedom Party Leader
Austria's lower house has voted to lift the parliamentary immunity of Herbert Kickl, leader of the Freedom Party, amid allegations of perjury. This decision allows the Central Prosecutors' Office for Economic Crimes and Corruption to investigate a complaint about Kickl's testimony to a parliamentary committee.
In a significant move, Austria's lower house voted on Wednesday to lift the parliamentary immunity of Herbert Kickl, the leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO). This vote enables prosecutors to investigate an allegation of perjury against Kickl.
The Central Prosecutors' Office for Economic Crimes and Corruption (WKStA) is set to start an investigation. The inquiry originates from a complaint filed in July by a former lawmaker from the conservative People's Party (OVP), who raised issues with Kickl's testimony to a parliamentary committee held in April.
This development marks an important step in addressing the allegations as legal proceedings progress in a case with political implications in Austria.
