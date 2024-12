FBI Director Wray to Step Down Amidst Political Turmoil

Chris Wray, the current FBI Director, will vacate his position early next year, the agency confirmed on Wednesday. His departure follows significant pressure from President-elect Donald Trump, who has signaled intentions to replace Wray with firebrand Kash Patel.

Wray, a Republican appointed by Trump in 2017, announced his decision to serve until the current administration concludes in January, stepping down in wake of criticism over the bureau's investigation into potential ties between Trump's campaign and Russia.

Throughout his term, Wray maintained his commitment to impartiality, despite political attacks and accusations of bias. However, Trump's nomination of Patel suggests a shift that may align closer with his vision for the bureau's future direction.

