FBI Shakeup: Wray's Resignation Sparks Political Turmoil

FBI Director Chris Wray announced his resignation effective early next year, ending his term prematurely amid political turbulence. This comes after President-elect Donald Trump expressed intentions to remove Wray, continuing the pattern from his first term when he dismissed former Director James Comey.

Wray's decision to step down signifies the escalating tensions within the FBI, particularly following a court-sanctioned search at Trump's Florida resort to retrieve classified materials. This event contributed to Trump's second federal prosecution, though it did not proceed to trial.

Amidst allegations of FBI politicization voiced by Trump and his allies, Wray has maintained his impartiality. He emphasized the importance of the bureau's mission, even as Trump nominates Kash Patel as his successor, signaling potential major restructuring of the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)