Left Menu

Trump Invites Xi Jinping to Unprecedented U.S. Inauguration

Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his U.S. presidential inauguration. This unprecedented move comes amid tense U.S.-China relations, especially after Trump's proposed tariffs on Chinese goods. The invitation's status remains unclear as both nations emphasize the need for dialogue over conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 07:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 07:33 IST
Trump Invites Xi Jinping to Unprecedented U.S. Inauguration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected diplomatic move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his presidential inauguration, CBS News reported on Wednesday. The ground-breaking invitation was sent shortly after Trump's electoral victory on November 5.

This invitation marks a historic first for a Chinese leader at an American inauguration. However, the acceptance of the invitation remains uncertain, with no immediate response from the Chinese embassy in Washington.

The gesture comes amid strained U.S.-China relations, highlighted by Trump's tariff threats on Chinese goods and calls for Beijing to curb fentanyl trafficking. Meanwhile, China's state media has cautioned against a potential economic conflict. Nonetheless, both leaders have advocated for dialogue and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024