Trump Invites Xi Jinping to Unprecedented U.S. Inauguration
Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his U.S. presidential inauguration. This unprecedented move comes amid tense U.S.-China relations, especially after Trump's proposed tariffs on Chinese goods. The invitation's status remains unclear as both nations emphasize the need for dialogue over conflict.
In an unexpected diplomatic move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his presidential inauguration, CBS News reported on Wednesday. The ground-breaking invitation was sent shortly after Trump's electoral victory on November 5.
This invitation marks a historic first for a Chinese leader at an American inauguration. However, the acceptance of the invitation remains uncertain, with no immediate response from the Chinese embassy in Washington.
The gesture comes amid strained U.S.-China relations, highlighted by Trump's tariff threats on Chinese goods and calls for Beijing to curb fentanyl trafficking. Meanwhile, China's state media has cautioned against a potential economic conflict. Nonetheless, both leaders have advocated for dialogue and cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
