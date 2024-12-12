Trump Invites Xi Jinping to Unprecedented U.S. Inauguration

In an unexpected diplomatic move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his presidential inauguration, CBS News reported on Wednesday. The ground-breaking invitation was sent shortly after Trump's electoral victory on November 5.

This invitation marks a historic first for a Chinese leader at an American inauguration. However, the acceptance of the invitation remains uncertain, with no immediate response from the Chinese embassy in Washington.

The gesture comes amid strained U.S.-China relations, highlighted by Trump's tariff threats on Chinese goods and calls for Beijing to curb fentanyl trafficking. Meanwhile, China's state media has cautioned against a potential economic conflict. Nonetheless, both leaders have advocated for dialogue and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)