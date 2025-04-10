Current Health Affairs: From Bird Flu to Trump's Tariffs

The recent health news is dominated by several pressing issues, including potential staff losses in the USDA's bird flu response team and the concerning health implications of California's devastating wildfires. Residents in affected areas have been advised to test for lead poisoning due to air pollutants.

Additionally, a waste crisis in Birmingham has led to a rat infestation that's threatening public health, while WeightWatchers edges towards bankruptcy amid financial struggles. Meanwhile, Mexico registered its first human fatality from the H5N1 virus, marking a dire development in the spread of bird flu.

On the corporate front, Walgreens and CVS are undertaking strategic shifts as they navigate challenging market conditions, and President Trump has announced upcoming tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, potentially disrupting the global supply chain.

