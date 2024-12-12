Taiwan's Strategic Ties Amid Transition

Two top officials from Taiwan's government have embarked on a visit to the United States, as news of their meeting with individuals close to President-elect Donald Trump's team surfaces. Sources, opting for anonymity, disclosed the trips by Lin Fei-fan and Hsu Szu-chien, deputy secretaries-general of Taiwan's National Security Council.

Their presence in the Washington area aims to cultivate connections with the incoming administration, despite the lack of formal ties between the U.S. and Taiwan. Neither the Chinese embassy nor Trump's transition team provided comments on these developments and the nature of the agenda remains undisclosed.

These strategic talks occur as China's military maneuvers increase near the Taiwan Strait, signaling Beijing's hardening stance towards both the U.S. and Taiwan. The visits simultaneously stir hope and anxiety in Taipei, given Trump's prior comments about the defense costs Taiwan should bear.

(With inputs from agencies.)