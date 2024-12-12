Left Menu

Taiwan's Strategic Ties Amid Transition

Two senior Taiwanese officials traveled to the U.S. to meet with members of President-elect Trump’s transition team, amid concerns over China's heightened military activity near Taiwan. The meetings indicate potential unofficial engagement between Taiwan and the upcoming U.S. administration, despite sensitivity from Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:45 IST
Taiwan's Strategic Ties Amid Transition
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Two top officials from Taiwan's government have embarked on a visit to the United States, as news of their meeting with individuals close to President-elect Donald Trump's team surfaces. Sources, opting for anonymity, disclosed the trips by Lin Fei-fan and Hsu Szu-chien, deputy secretaries-general of Taiwan's National Security Council.

Their presence in the Washington area aims to cultivate connections with the incoming administration, despite the lack of formal ties between the U.S. and Taiwan. Neither the Chinese embassy nor Trump's transition team provided comments on these developments and the nature of the agenda remains undisclosed.

These strategic talks occur as China's military maneuvers increase near the Taiwan Strait, signaling Beijing's hardening stance towards both the U.S. and Taiwan. The visits simultaneously stir hope and anxiety in Taipei, given Trump's prior comments about the defense costs Taiwan should bear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024