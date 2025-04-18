Left Menu

White House Reshapes National Security Council with Loyalists

The White House, led by U.S. President Donald Trump, is restructuring the National Security Council (NSC) to better align with the President's agenda. This move follows the removal of six NSC members. Retired Colonel Derek Harvey and veteran Michael Jensen are expected to join the revamped team.

The White House is in the process of overhauling the National Security Council (NSC) with personnel that are believed to be strongly supportive of President Donald Trump's policies. This development comes after the removal of six individuals from the NSC earlier this month, as reported by CBS News.

According to sources familiar with the situation, retired U.S. Army Colonel Derek Harvey is anticipated to take on the role of senior director for intelligence. Meanwhile, Michael Jensen, a retired Air Force veteran, is also expected to become part of the NSC's new line-up.

This strategic shift within one of the most crucial components of the U.S. national security apparatus reflects a move towards synchronizing the council's activities with the president's national security objectives.

