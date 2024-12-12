Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Resigns Amid Party Discontent

M Srinivasa Rao, formerly the minister for tourism in Andhra Pradesh and a senior leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has officially resigned, citing personal reasons. His departure from the party was announced on Thursday, a decision that also includes stepping back from his duties in the Bheemili Assembly constituency.

In his resignation letter addressed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rao expressed his intention to distance himself from political activities. While he thanked Reddy for the opportunities offered to him, he also voiced concerns over the treatment of party leaders and members within YSRCP, criticizing the lack of respect politicially and financially.

Rao, who is also known as an education sector tycoon, further criticized the party's strategy against the TDP-led NDA government, accusing it of functioning undemocratically. He highlighted the struggles faced by YSRCP leaders and activists over the past five years and disapproved of the call for agitation months before the state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)