Apology in Lok Sabha: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's Remorse Over Remarks

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has apologized in writing and verbally in the Lok Sabha for his remarks against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Despite the apology, Scindia refused to accept it, emphasizing the importance of dignity in debates and the inappropriateness of personal remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 11:49 IST
Apology in Lok Sabha: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's Remorse Over Remarks
In a dramatic turn of events in the Lok Sabha, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has issued a formal apology for his controversial remarks directed at Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The apology was made both in written form and publicly in the House.

The incident stemmed from a heated exchange over the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis, during which Banerjee's comments were deemed offensive and were subsequently expunged from the records. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the need for decorum, stating that personal attacks have no place in parliamentary discourse.

Despite Banerjee's repeated apologies, Scindia maintained that he would not accept an apology that compromised personal honor, particularly remarks that disrespected women. The tension led to multiple adjournments, signaling the intensity of the discourse in the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

